This week we were invited by THQ Nordic at an exclusive conference where we were shown a preview of some of the publisher’s flagship titles. In particular, we had the opportunity to take a closer look at Outcast – A New Beginning, Space for Sale and we witnessed the official announcement of Titan Quest 2. We are talking about three titles that promise to be promising and certainly interesting for the players they focus on, although launch dates and more in-depth information both on the titles themselves and on the current state of development have often been missing.

Not only them though, because with tonight’s event several were also shown other very interesting titleswhich we talk about in the article.

Outcast – A New Beginning

Outcast – A New Beginning he showed himself with a first trailer that showcases the gameplay, the game world, and hints at what the narrative sector will be. We will play as Cutter Sladea former Navy-Seal, in an adventure set on the alien planet of Adelpha. The protagonist’s task will be to repel the invaders and help the local populations to rebuild their society.

The new Outcast remains a third person action adventure, immersed in an open world that promises to leave the player total freedom to explore the map as he prefers, without having to climb a mountain or unlock towers. THQ Nordic has also specified that it will be possible intercept the invaders’ shipsthus planning the best strategy to approach the clashes.

To attack we can use modular weaponswith over 30 different upgradeable modules, shields and special powers. We will also be equipped with a jetpack, ideal for moving quickly from one place to another or – trivially – for dodging during combat.

Although not much importance was given to the narrative system during the presentation, THQ has specified that based on elle choices we will make and to ours style of playThe Adelpha’s world will change accordingly: growing a population can lead to an increase in allies, making new acquaintances with local populations can guarantee us ever more secure defenses, and so on.

The artistic style is very inspired by comics and films from the 80s or 90s, and graphically it is very reminiscent of what has been done by other similar works, such as Xenoblade Chronicles X or Phantasy Star Online. The speech relates as much to the local flora and fauna as to the inhabitants of Adelpha, although it is still too early to decree how much actual variety there will be in the title. Our doubt larger, in fact, is linked precisely to this last aspect, given that the lack of activity And points of interest in the map may result in a risk of repetition.

Although we are a bit skeptical about the animations, which are often approximate, the THQ title was generally stable and, at first glance, we also found it fun to play. Moreover, although the protagonist often moves at high speeds, we have not noticed any particular problems with the frame rate or evident drops in resolution, a sign of good technical care.

We got to see an unedited portion of gameplay, from which we figured Outcast – A New Beginning will do great use of farming dynamicsa detail that could entice many as well as alienate others, who would prefer to explore the game world without too many pretensions.

In short, without mincing words we can confirm that Outcast is the title that most convinced us among those we got to preview thanks to THQ Nordic, and we honestly can’t wait to find out how much freedom we can explore the planet of Adelpha.

Titan Quest 2

The surprise, which came like a bolt from the blue, was indeed Titan Quest 2the highly anticipated and long-rumored sequel by fans of the 2006 classic. Now being developed by GrimLore Gamesthe title was shown with a CGI trailer that heralds both the artistic direction and the main theme: Titan Quest 2 will once again be set in Ancient Greece and, consequently, we will find among the enemies many creatures that are part of Hellenic mythology.

The player will be thrown into a completely open world and at the complete disposal of the player. At the beginning of the game he will be asked to choose two masteries to combine, trying to balance the relative strengths and weaknesses, so as to be able get a fully custom class. Not only that, it was also announced that there will be a day-night cycle, which will make the already spectacular world of the game even more believable. The development team is making Titan Quest 2 in Unreal Engine 5a choice that offered the possibility of creating highly defined and always realistic environments and models (at least from what we have seen).

The theme central to Titan Quest 2 will be the “destiny” and all the actors who can influence and change it. However, no further information about the title has been shared and we do not know not even what state is ithe project at the moment. For now, THQ hasn’t even shown us gameplay sequences, which is why, faced with the lack of dates, we estimate that we won’t be able to get our hands on Titan Quest 2 before 2024.

Space for Sale

Space for Sale, announced during last year’s THQ Nordic Showcase, was shown again at this year’s conference. The work, developed by Mirage Game Studioswill put the player in the shoes of a little astronaut on a alien planet with the aim of making it habitable. Our goal will be to build structures to extract resources, necessary to create environments suitable for new forms of life.

The gameplay of Space for Sale has a purely style sandbox with top view. The most interesting aspect is certainly the possibility of positioning the structures as we prefer, creating small villages populated by curious alien creatures. From what we have seen, however, there is not much verticality in the placement of buildings, and this limitation could be lead to little variety in the creation of the villages themselves. In any case, as we create housing structures and unlock new allies, the latter will always have preferences in terms of different resources and peculiarities, thus making the gameplay gradually more articulated.

Of course there will be alien creatures ready to destroy our creations, which is why the guys from Mirage Game Studios have introduced a combat system which, however, it seemed at first glance quite rudimentary. We were able to briefly see the clash with a boss, a huge octopus, which however did not see the protagonist actively fighting him, but apparently saving some resources.

Difficult to make predictions about what will be the extension of the game map which, from what we have seen in a gameplay video shown by THQ Nordic, also seems quite small. The artistic style chosen by Mirage Game Studios, however, it is undoubtedly very interesting thanks to environments with fauna and flora that are very reminiscent of those of No Man’s Sky, and will be able to immerse themselves in the alien context. The same goes for the soundtrack, which turned out to be spiced up during a boss fight electronic sounds that raise the pace of gameplayand could therefore still hide other interesting goodies.

At the moment, Space for Sale seemed to us the least interesting of the three titles that we have seen, but we are still waiting to be able to try it firsthand in order to get a more complete idea of ​​what the title will be.

THQ Nordic has revealed that Space for Sale will be a single-player experience which can be tried together with a friend in co-op, without mentioning possible alternative PvP or PvE modes. Furthermore, we also know that the publisher will soon open registrations for the beta.

Among the other titles featured during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase there was also the remake of Gothic, which is finally back to show itself with a new trailer. The work, currently in full development, will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

One of the biggest surprises was also TMNT: The Last Roninthe rumored title dedicated to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles then confirmed by the Senior Vice-President of Paramount Global in March.

The game will be set in one Futuristic New York where a turtle will go on an adventure to seek revenge for the loss of his family. TMNT: The Last Ronin will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

THQ Nordic has unveiled South Park: Snow Day!, a four-player co-op title which will see the protagonists of the series… in 3D! The goal will be to save the snowy city of South Park by fighting together with your friends. The game will arrive during the 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase also gave us a new trailer for Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, co-op platformer for up to four players with a medieval setting that follows the long-running series. The work will arrive on August 31, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC, with pre-orders now open.

Alone in the dark

The actors who play the part of the protagonists of Alone in the darkDavid Harbor as Edward Carnby and Jodie Comer as Emily Hartwood, they left two messages to all those who can’t wait to try the title. We remind you that Alone in the Dark will arrive on October 25, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Last Train Home

Last Train Home was shown with the first gameplay trailer, which detects the main mechanics and strategic game dynamics. The work will come exclusively on pc during the 2023.

Storm Rising

Storm Rising is a real-time strategy title developed by 3D Realm e available already from now in early access on Steam until August 28th.

Way of the Hunter – Tikamoon Plains

The DLC is released today Tikamoon Plains Of Way of the Hunter, which will immerse players in an environment with completely new biomes and unprecedented animal species. Also, some general adjustments have been made to the title, which will improve the overall experience.

These are all the novelties shown during tonight’s THQ Nordic Showcase. Between big surprises such as TMNT: The Last Ronin and Titan Quest 2, e new trailers for highly anticipated titles like Gothic Remake, that of THQ proved to be an interesting event both for fans of the specific series and for players in general. There have not been too many new confirmations on the launch dates of individual titles, which is why we advise you to stay connected on our pages in order not to miss any updates.