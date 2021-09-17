Here is a summary of all the news that emerged during the THQ Nordic Showcase went on stage this evening, with a collection of all announcements, games and trailers from the presentation event dedicated to the publisher and also corresponding to its tenth anniversary.

Among the major innovations there were certainly Jagged Alliance 3, Outcast 2, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed and Elex 2, but not only, because it was a very rich event, albeit short, not for nothing the publisher had also involved the inevitable Geoff Keighley to lead the evening, now present everywhere in these cases.

We also refer you to the in-depth articles we have published in these hours, such as the preview of Jagged Alliance 3, the preview of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed and that of Outcast 2, while below we report the link to all news emerged in the evening with related trailers and announcements.