Since the disappearance of the original THQ due to financial problems, THQ Nordic and its parent company, Embracer Group, have grown very rapidly in a short time. Without going any further, the company has managed to get hold of a multitude of different studios and with several name IPs, which has led them to currently have up to 118 titles in development.

However, it seems that the Austrian offices do not want to stop there, and in a Press release it has been reported that THQ Nordic is working on a new IP. According to the statement, the game would be developed by Ashborne Games, one of the new studios that the company has opened, which has industry veterans who participated in titles such as Arma, Mafia or Silent Hill Downpour.

THQ Nordic is working on a new IP

Apparently, this new IP that THQ Nordic works on It will be a strategy role-playing game, although at the moment no more details have been known about it. Currently, the study has 38 members in its ranks, but it seems that the idea is to expand it soon.

Ashborne Games is now focused on laying the groundwork for a new Strategy / RPG IP, while also supporting Comanche in its early access phase, along with previewing the game. Our focus and passion lie in strategy and role-playing games. Our goal as a team is to create an authentic gaming experience with sophisticated systems that encourage repeat play. We believe that this is something that is really lacking in the market.

We can hope that in the coming months we will have news about this new IP that Ashborne Games works on.