Just yesterday the main presentation of THQ Nordic for this second half of the year took place, from which announcements emerged on numerous games and various trailers, with some big-caliber news such as Gothic Remake and TMNT: The Last Ronin, but it is not ended up here, apparently.

Despite the THQ Nordic Yesterday’s showcase showed a significant amount of games, it seems that this is only a part of the production currently underway within the publisher, who said they have 20 more unannounced games in the works .

37 games in all from THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic, an outline of what’s to come

The publisher claims to have 20 other games in development, which are not yet ready to be shown and therefore have not yet been announced, but which are part of the plan planned for the near future of THQ Nordic.

The statement was not so direct, but we can deduce it from the reports: the publisher has in fact claimed to have 37 games in development at the moment, and considering that some of these are the ones shown during the event, it means that 20 games are those not yet announced.

Whereas THQ Nordic also falls within the gigantic galaxy Embracer Groupwe can only imagine how many projects there are in total at this one, hoping however that many of these will have good commercial success so as not to jeopardize the future of the teams.