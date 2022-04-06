THQ Nordic has announced its second Digital Showcase to be held on August 12, 2022. The showcase aims to showcase several unannounced games, expanding the company’s portfolio into new genres with both licensed and original gaming experiences.

The announcement of this event also marks the fact that THQ Nordic’s digital showcase will be an annual event. Last year the event was a tremendous success for the company, so this year THQ Nordic will be looking for an encore.

The show as we have said will take place on Friday 12 August 2022 at 21:00 Italian time. Following a good and ancient tradition from last year, also this time there will also be a pre-show where interesting goodies will be revealed.

There is still some time before we can see this event, but we at Eurogamer will undoubtedly attend the live broadcast. So stay tuned with us to know all the news that will be unveiled during the showcase.

Source: Gematsu