THQ Nordic has announced a new showcase in which it will present unreleased games and offer updates on previously announced ones. Mark the date and time: the appointment with the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase is set forAugust 11, 2023 at 21:00 Italian.

According to the official details, during the Digital Showcase in August there will be world premieres and updates on previously revealed titles, with Alone in the Dark, Outcast 2: A New Beginning and Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy among those confirmed. The live will also be preceded by one pre-show hosted by the HandyGames label, a subsidiary of THQ, which will showcase its line-up of upcoming titles.

Below you will find a short teaser trailer of the event:

You can follow the showcase on the day and at the time indicated above on the official THQ Nordic channel of YouTube, Twitch And Steam. Furthermore, you are invited to follow the live broadcast with our editorial staff via the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel. Clearly it is legitimate to expect an event full of news and surprises, so it is definitely worth marking the date on the calendar.