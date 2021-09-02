Through a press release, THQ Nordic announced plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary by hosting a digital party. The appointment is set for September 17th at 9.00 pm.

The showcase will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, executive producer and host of The Game Awards, and will feature six new game announcements that will take you on a journey through time and space. Viewers will be able to witness the return of legendary franchises, including some for which fans have waited decades to get their hands on a new chapter, with more sequels to the most beloved games as well.

In addition to this, THQ Nordic also plans to unveil new information and footage for ELEX II, as well as new details regarding its CRPG Expedition: Rome. The latter will be present with a gameplay video.

So we just have to wait until September 17 to take a look at all the news that THQ Nordic has in store for us.