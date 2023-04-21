The annual showcase of THQ Nordic will return on August 11, as announced by the company itself, which stated that new games will be announced during the event but there will also be updates on titles already in development.

Another year, another line-up! Be sure to save the date for ours #THQNordic Digital Showcase live on August 11th, 2023 This year’s showcase will not only include world premiere announcements but also updates and reveals for previously-announced games! pic.twitter.com/hDc04oWUjs — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) April 20, 2023

Thanks to the video posted on Twitter from THQ Nordic to announce the event, it is possible to understand which titles will surely be shown during the showcase, among which the survival horror reboot stands out Alone in the Darkthe open world Outcast 2: A New Beginning and the most recent Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracya recently announced platform title.

Not shown during the showcase presentation, but now known projects to which THQ Nordic is working are AEW: Fight Foreverthe remake of Gothicunforgettable title for lovers of RPGs classics, and more Wreck creation, Jagged Alliance 3 and many others. There is still a lot of time left until August 11th, so it is a must to keep your eyes open and wait for further updates on the showcase line-up of THQ Nordic.