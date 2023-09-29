Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

In Turkey, thousands were convicted of terrorism because of an app on their cell phones. Strasbourg has therefore now decided against Turkey.

Strasbourg – At least 125,000 civil servants were fired after the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. This was made possible by a presidential decree Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Many of those affected were brought to trial and later convicted of terrorist offenses. The messenger app “ByLock” in particular was the downfall of tens of thousands of officials. Former judge at the Court of Cassation (Yargitay), Kemal Karanfil, estimates that around 100,000 judgments were made in connection with the app.

Karanfil and 8,500 other affected people appeared before the European Court of Human Rights Türkiye sued because Turkish courts sentenced them to long prison sentences because of the app. As a result, Karanfil was sentenced to six years and three months in prison and had to flee into exile in Germany.

Teacher convicted of terrorism charges for using messenger app

One of the lawsuits was that of Turkish teacher Yüksel Yalçınkaya, which the European judges singled out. The teacher was arrested after the coup attempt and in 2017 sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly using the ByLock app. He is a member of the Gülen movement and therefore also a terrorist organization. The Turkish court justified its ruling that the app was proof of membership in a terrorist organization. After the coup attempt, President Erdogan declared the movement around Fethullah Gülen, who lives in the USA, a terrorist organization.

In their ruling on Tuesday, the European judges agreed with the teacher. The Turkish courts can no longer view the ByLock app as blanket evidence of terrorism, according to the basic tenor of the Strasbourg ruling. Turkey will have to comply with the verdict, experts explain. “The verdict is binding for Turkey. “Sooner or later Turkey will implement the ruling – because it is obliged to do so,” says Luxembourg human rights expert and lawyer Hakan Kaplankaya, in an interview with FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

The European Court of Human Rights repeatedly criticizes Turkey for human rights violations. © Jochen Tack/Imago

ECHR ruling binding for Türkiye

In practice, this means that the Turkish courts have a lot of work to do. “The verdict forces Turkey to reopen the cases of those wrongly convicted,” says Kaplankaya. However, it remains to be seen whether those wrongly imprisoned will be released.

Karanfil sees it similarly. “The ECHR ruling is binding for Turkey,” says the former Turkish judge. Turkish judges must now be careful if they do not implement the ECtHR ruling. “If the Turkish judges do not implement the verdict, they are making themselves liable to prosecution. In the future they will then have to expect charges of abuse of office,” said Karanfil.

Türkiye is contractually obliged to implement ECHR rulings

And the legal expert Professor Serap Yazici also sees this in an interview with the TV station KRT There is no way out for Turkey other than to implement the ECHR ruling. Ankara is contractually obliged to do so. Turkey ratified the European Convention on Human Rights in 1954. In 1987 it recognized the individual right to bring proceedings before the ECtHR. In 1989 it declared the AGHR’s rulings binding. And in 2004 the AKPgovernment placed the ECHR rulings above national law,” said Yazici.

“Competence exceeded”: Turkish Justice Minister criticizes ECtHR

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc was outraged by the Strasbourg ruling. “The European Court of Human Rights has exceeded its competences. “I don’t believe that this ruling sets a precedent,” Tunc commented on the ruling. After all, the plaintiff is someone who was convicted of terrorism and fled abroad. At the moment, the ECHR ruling will first have to be examined in detail.