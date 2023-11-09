Home page World

Caroline Schäfer

After heavy rain in northern France, several rivers burst their banks. It’s raining more than it has in 30 years.

Arras – Recently, a historic storm caused flooding in Italy, killing six people. Now there are floods in the north of France. After heavy rainfall, 192,000 people in the catchment area of ​​the Aa, Hem, Liane and Canche rivers are affected by the threat of flooding, the Pas-de-Calais department announced on Wednesday evening (November 8th).

Floods in France: schools closed – warning level orange

In view of this, 74 schools will remain closed in northern France on Thursday (November 9th) and Friday (November 10th). Emergency services are on alert. The severe weather warning level orange applies for Thursday. However, red alert cannot be ruled out in the coming hours, the regional newspaper reported La Voix du Nord. Water levels of more than five meters are expected locally on the Liane River overnight from Thursday to Friday.

Firefighters walk through a flooded street during a rescue operation in Isques, northern France. © Denis Charlet/AFP

Since the flooding started on Monday (November 6th), the fire department has been deployed on 860 missions, the department said. 5,200 people were cut off from drinking water supplies, and helpers distributed bottled water. As a precaution, the electricity in 60 flooded houses was turned off. In addition, three injuries have been reported since the storms began in northern France.

Severe storms in France: More rain than in 30 years

Images and videos on social media already gave an idea of ​​the extent of the flooding in the north of the country. Entire streets literally turned into raging rivers, and agricultural livestock farms were also under water. Aerial photos of the newspaper La Voix du Nord also showed extensive flooded areas.

The persistent rain has also caused small rivers in northern France to overflow their banks, the weather service reported Meteo France. In the past 20 days there has been three times as much rain as usual. The last time such an amount of rain was measured in the department was 30 years ago. In some places, as much rain fell in six days as in the entire November.

A “dangerous orc system” had previously swept across France. Several people died in the storm over Europe, including a German woman in Belgium. (kas/dpa)