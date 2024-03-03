Protesters also demand the return of hostages kidnapped by Hamas and the holding of new elections

Thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv (Israel) on Saturday night (2 March 2024) in a demonstration against measures taken by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Protesters are calling for an end to the war against Hamas, the return of hostages kidnapped by the extremist group in October and new elections.

According to local press, some of the protesters tried to block traffic. Police detained at least 7 people. “The Israel Police will allow the exercise of freedom of protest, but will not allow disturbances of public order,” said a police spokesperson.

Negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip are expected to resume in Cairo (Egypt) this Sunday (3 March). The talks are mediated by Egyptian and Qatari authorities.

Egyptian security officials told the agency Reuters that the attack by the Israel Defense Forces on a group of Palestinians who were waiting for the arrival of humanitarian aid trucks on Thursday (Feb 29) made negotiators want to speed up the process for the truce. The attack left 112 dead and 750 injured.

The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 30,000. Another 417 died in the West Bank. The data was released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas. There is no way to independently verify the information. On the Israeli side, the government accounts for 1,139 deaths, 242 of which are military personnel.

Watch images of the demonstrations in Tel Aviv (2min27s):

JERUSALEM

Thousands of people arrived in Jerusalem on Saturday (2 March) night, in the final stretch of a 4-day march. Protesters demand the release of the hostages. The Israeli press esteem 15,000 to 20,000 people participated in the event.

The protesters headed to the region close to the prime minister's office.

The march began on Wednesday (Feb 28) in kibbutz Re'im, close to the border with the Gaza Strip and where the music festival was taking place, which was invaded by Hamas militants on October 7.

See images published on social media:

Jerusalem – In the backdrop of the negotiation for the release of the 134 Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas & other terror groupe, the last leg of a 4-day march by the hostages' families is reaching the city center. pic.twitter.com/1bvXjr8gKw — Pierre Klochendler (@P_Klochendler) March 2, 2024