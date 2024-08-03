In Miami, immigrants from Venezuela protest in solidarity with their compatriots against the official results of the country’s presidential elections. | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Thousands of people are protesting this Saturday (3) in Caracas and other parts of Venezuela with marches and rallies against the results of the July 28 presidential elections announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE), according to which the current president, Nicolás Maduro, was reelected.

The protests, called by the largest opposition coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – began normally and without incident in Caracas, despite the large flow of people, both on foot and on motorcycles.

This is the second large-scale demonstration held by the majority opposition, which says its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won the election by a wide margin, backing up its claim with 80% of the voting records published on a website.

However, Chavismo insists that the documentation made available to citizens by the opposition is not real, while the CNE has not made public the minutes that, it guarantees, it will deliver to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), if necessary.

The TSJ’s action began after Maduro filed an appeal, following three days of complaints, for the high court to carry out an evaluation of the election results, whose transparency has been questioned by the opposition, several organizations and much of the international community.

