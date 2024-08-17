Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado reappeared in public this Saturday (17) to participate in a protest against the official result of the presidential elections, which she claims were won by opponent Edmundo González Urrutia, despite the official result having granted victory to dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Machado reappeared in Caracas after two weeks in which he remained under protection, fearing for his “freedom and his life,” as he explained in an article published in “The Wall Street Journal,” although he did not stop expressing himself through interviews in various media outlets and publications on social networks, inviting Venezuelans not to abandon the fight for the “truth” of the elections.

The opposition leader reappeared in the already popular campaign truck, cheered by thousands of protesters who heeded her call to continue the peaceful protest, accompanied by several opponents, such as Delsa Solórzano, Biagio Pilieri and César Pérez Vivas, among others.

María Corina Machado appeared escorted by a caravan of motorized vehicles, as happened during the electoral campaign, in which she defended the vote for González Urrutia, and in the two public outings held after the elections, whose official result triggered protests by citizens demanding the publication of the official minutes of the National Electoral Council (CNE), something that has not yet happened. This Friday (18), the Organization of American States (OAS) approved a resolution to demand that the Venezuelan authorities “promptly” publish the voting minutes of the presidential election held on July 28. This time, the measure had the support of Brazil.

Opponents of the Chavista dictatorship claim to have compiled, through witnesses and members of the polling station, 83.5% of the records that they say give González Urrutia the victory by a wide margin over Maduro, a thesis supported by several countries and national and international organizations, including the UN panel of electoral experts that witnessed the elections and the Carter Center, which also sent an observation mission.

Saturday’s protest took place in Venezuela’s main cities, where thousands of people, carrying flags and copies of the electoral records published on a website by the opposition, demanded “the truth” about the results of the presidential elections.

In addition, thousands of Venezuelans gathered to join the demand in several other cities around the world.

