Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/12/2023 – 14:18

The act called by conservatives is part of a series of marches against the amnesty project for Catalan independentists prosecuted for attempted secession in 2017. The measure made it possible for socialists to remain in power. Thousands of people returned to protest this Sunday (03/12) in Madrid against the amnesty project for Catalan independentists prosecuted for the failed secession attempt in 2017, with which socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez obtained their support to govern Spain for another four years.

“I demand in the name of this country that this nonsense ends,” said the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, organizer of the protest, to the protesters gathered in a park in the Spanish capital.

Núñez Feijóo demanded an end to contacts between the socialists and Catalan independentists from Carles Puigdemont’s party, Together for Catalonia (JuntsXCat), who went into exile in Belgium in 2017, thus escaping Spanish justice.

Meeting in Switzerland

The conservative leader referred to Puigdemont, accusing Sánchez of being “responsible to those who are under search and capture orders.”

Around eight thousand people attended the event, according to city hall data, while organizers were talking about 15 thousand.

The demonstration took place one day after JuntsXCat and the socialists held a first meeting in Switzerland on the continuation of the agreement by which the independenceists supported Sánchez’s investiture and which included the promise to promote an amnesty law.

As soon as this possible amnesty, which is being processed in Parliament, became known, the right and the extreme right started protests in the streets, and in the largest of the demonstrations, 170 thousand people gathered in Madrid on November 12, according to city hall estimates.

md (AFP, EFE)