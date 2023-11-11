Thousands of people demonstrated this Saturday in different European cities in support of the Palestinian cause, to demand that Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip stop.

The largest demonstration took place in the British capital, with more than 300,000 participants, where the Police arrested 82 people who were seeking to disrupt the protest, which took place peacefully.

With Palestinian flags and posters asking to stop the bombings in the Strip, The march went to the United States embassy, ​​to ask this country to stop Israel’s attacks against the Palestinian enclave.

The march in London was carried out against the opinion of the government, which considered it “disrespectful” on the weekend commemorating the Armistice of the First World War (1914-1918).

The police, however, decided to authorize it and proceeded to a strong deployment of troops to avoid excesses and altercations.

On Friday night, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on protesters to march “peacefully and respectfully.”

“I am here in solidarity with the Palestinians in the face of the injustice that is taking place. It is intolerable,” Gavin Searle, a 58-year-old filmmaker from Hastings, southern England, told AFP.

In Brussels, some 21,000 people, according to the Police, participated in the “European March for Palestine”to call on the European Union and its Member States to demand an immediate ceasefire in the conflict.

Pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London.

Convened by some forty civil society associations, unions and NGOs, the protesters marched to “reaffirm the importance of respecting international law, denounce European inaction in the face of continued violations of international law in Palestine and urgently demand the implementation of a ceasefire.” immediate fire to save lives.

Thousands of people also demonstrated in Paris, called by left-wing parties and associations. to demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to the “massacre” in Gaza and the West Bank.

The march was probably the largest organized in France in solidarity with the Palestinians since the beginning of the conflict on October 7.

The banner that opened the demonstration summarized the message of the call: “Stop the massacre in Gaza and the West Bank. Immediate ceasefire.”



In Spain, about 1,200 people, according to government sources, took to the streets in the city of Santander, to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and “the end of the genocide” in Palestine.

Demonstration to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at the Place de la Republique in Brussels.

The march was led by a banner with the slogan “Stop the genocide in Palestine” and the protesters carried others that read “Boycott Israel” or “Murderous Israel.”

“It is not a war, it is a genocide,” was the most chanted slogan and cries of support were heard in Arabic.

A young Palestinian woman recalled that, since October 7, some 11,000 Palestinians have died according to Gazan health authorities.

In Barcelona, Hundreds of people demonstrated to ask the Spanish Government to “immediately” end the arms trade with Israel, who was accused of perpetrating genocide in Gaza.

The demonstration, called by the Stop Complicity with Israel platform and by the Palestinian community in Catalonia, was led by a large banner with the slogan “Stop the genocide in Gaza, stop the arms trade with Israel.”

EFE and AFP