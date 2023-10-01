Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/10/2023 – 17:57

Two weeks before the Polish elections, hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Warsaw this Sunday to protest against the policies of the country’s ultra-conservative ruling party.Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Warsaw this Sunday (01/10) to protest against the Poland’s ultraconservative government, accused of undermining the country’s democracy. The protest, called by opposition leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk, takes place two weeks before legislative elections in the country, an election considered crucial by the current government led by the populist-nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS).

“It is the biggest demonstration in the history of Warsaw,” declared Monika Beuth, spokeswoman for Warsaw City Hall, who confirmed the presence of almost a million people. although some sources indicated a slightly lower attendance.

Protesters gathered in the center of Warsaw, many of them waving European Union and Polish flags.

The protest ended with a speech by Tusk, who leads the centrist Civic Coalition bloc. “We, here, are Poland,” he said. “We are here to win. Poland deserves better, Poland deserves better,” Tusk added.

“When I see these hundreds of thousands of smiling faces, I have a good feeling that the decisive moment in the history of our homeland is approaching. Nothing can stop this force, added Tusk.

Supporters of the march also warned that the election could be the country’s last chance to stop the erosion of democracy that has been taking place under PiS, amid growing fears that the autumn election will not be fair and that the country is heading down a path. the “illiberal” path of Hungary, which is also led by an ultra-conservative government that is in conflict with the European Union.

In power, PiS combined a formula of higher social spending with socially ultra-conservative policies and support for the Church in this mostly Catholic nation. However, critics have warned for years that the party is reversing many of the democratic gains since Poland gained freedom from communist rule in 1989.

Even the US government, an ally of Poland, has expressed concern about the erosion of press freedom and academic freedom in the area of ​​Holocaust research in Poland.

Critics mainly point to PiS’ offensive against the judiciary and independent media in the country. The party often uses state media to attack the reputations of its opponents. PiS also exploited prejudice against minorities, especially LGBTQ+ people, whose fight for rights the party describes as a threat to families and national identity. The repression of the right to abortion, another party banner, has already triggered previous protests in the country.

Despite conflicts with the EU and complaints within the country, PiS continues to have a good lead in the polls, with almost 35% of voting intentions, according to the IBRiS institute.

The Civic Coalition appears in second place, with 27% of preferences.

Tusk, however, claims that polls conducted by his party show that the gap between the two parties has fallen to two points.

“The opportunity is within reach. There is nothing decided,” Tusk said at a rally this week in Elblag, northern Poland.

