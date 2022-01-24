Thousands of opponents of mandatory vaccination against coronavirus took to the protest in Washington (USA), reports on Sunday, January 23, the newspaper Washington Post.

According to the publication, a large crowd gathered on the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial, and many were without protective masks. The protesters criticized the decision of the city authorities to make vaccinations and masks mandatory.

Some of the protesters came up with slogans such as “Vaccines are biological weapons of mass destruction.”

NOW – Thousands gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC to protest against vaccine mandates.pic.twitter.com/rlDXSr1xpN — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 23, 2022

Others have been vocal in their support of former President Donald Trump and have claimed he “won” the 2020 election.

Washington police reported no arrests or serious incidents. The city center was patrolled by representatives of the mounted police, as well as several officers and police cars, the newspaper writes.

Anti-mandate protestors march in Washington DC today. pic.twitter.com/slHcHxiD3N — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 23, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that in Brussels at least 15 protesters against sanitary restrictions related to the coronavirus epidemic were injured during the riots. It is noted that up to 50 thousand people took part in the action.

Earlier that day, it was reported that in the Belgian capital, during a rally agreed with the authorities against the introduction of mandatory QR codes, clashes broke out between protesters and policemen. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters.

The day before, mass actions against vaccine passes were also held in France, which will begin to operate in the country from Monday. About 38,000 people took part in the demonstrations.