In Jerusalem on Thursday afternoon, tens of thousands marched in a traditional “flag march” singing and dancing from the center through the old town to the Western Wall. The occasion was “Jerusalem Day”, with which Israel commemorates the conquest of the eastern part of the city in 1967.

Prayer ceremonies took place at the Wailing Wall – the images of the soldiers standing in awe in front of the Wailing Wall after victory in the Six-Day War are still present in Israelis today. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on the occasion of “Jerusalem Day” that this was a “magnificent day” celebrating the “return to our eternal capital”.

What was intended as a celebration of the country’s unity has evolved over the years into a day that exposes the fault lines in Israeli society. The “flag march” is now a demonstration of power by religious-nationalist Israelis, a population group whose political influence is growing.

clashes feared

But it also highlights the balance of power in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The route of the march again led through the Muslim part of the old town.

Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz had earlier warned participants to behave appropriately and to preserve “the dignity of Jerusalem.” In the past year there have been hate speech and attacks on Palestinians and journalists, including by the police. And in May 2021, the “flag march” was part of the spiral of escalation that led to the 11-day Gaza war and major clashes within Israel.







This year, the Islamist Hamas again called on Palestinians in Jerusalem to “mobilize the masses to oppose the flag march.”

Many Palestinians are particularly bothered by the fact that numerous Jews visit the Al-Aqsa plateau, the site of the former Jewish temple, on “Jerusalem Day”. This year there were about 900. Among them were a minister from the far-right Jewish Strength party and several Knesset MPs from Netanyahu’s Likud party. One of them, Amit Halevi, previously said on army radio that the Temple Mount must “become again the beating heart of Israeli society.” Another Likud MP criticized the visits by his party colleagues.

According to media reports, the police did not prevent visitors from praying on the plateau, which contradicts current rules. More than 3000 security guards secured the event to prevent clashes.