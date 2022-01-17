Home page politics

divide

Participants in a demonstration against the Corona measures in Oranienburg (Brandenburg). © Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Monday evening in Germany – again thousands face each other on the streets. Most protest against the guidelines for protection against the corona virus, others defend the measures.

Berlin – As on the previous Mondays, thousands of people across Germany demonstrated against corona measures and possible vaccinations in the evening. The protests were accompanied by a large police presence and in many places by counter-demonstrations.

At first there were only a few incidents. Meetings were broken up several times because the police could not find a leader or because the obligation to protect the mouth and nose was violated.

According to the police, thousands of people protested against the corona measures in Berlin. One of the larger demos moved from Alexanderplatz in the direction of the Brandenburg Gate, where, according to the banner, “vaccinated and unvaccinated against compulsory vaccination”. Few people wore masks. A loudspeaker car rang out: “Merkel, Spahn, Steinmeier, Drosten to jail”.

The train stopped in front of the ZDF capital city studio for an intermediate rally. A speaker insulted the “German media” that were “conformed” like in 1933, he also spoke of the “lying press”.

High number of participants

According to the first information from the state police headquarters in Thuringia, more than 21,000 people attended meetings in numerous places. In Bavaria, tens of thousands of people protested at well over a hundred meetings, according to a survey by the German Press Agency at the police headquarters.

The police also reported high numbers of participants from Baden-Württemberg. In Rottweil, about 1,400 demonstrators took part in an undeclared march through the city, a spokesman said. In Ravensburg and Friedrichshafen, more than 1,000 people each took part in unregistered meetings.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the atmosphere in the center of Rostock heated up after a meeting had been dissolved, and the police used water cannons at two intersections. The demonstrators were surrounded. An estimated dozen troublemakers were provisionally arrested by police officers. Parents with children were also asked to leave the congregation. A total of around 3,000 demonstrators and counter-demonstrators came together, around 2,400 in the state capital of Schwerin.

Commemoration of Corona dead

Citizens placed more than 1,500 candles on the Greifswald market to commemorate the corona dead in the north-east. “We want to show that Corona is a reality,” said Michael Steiger from the “Greifswald for All” alliance. There are 1582 lights – according to the number of deaths reported by the State Office for Health and Social Affairs in connection with a corona infection.

Participants in a rally against corona measures and those in a counter-demonstration face each other on the Neumarkt in Cologne. © Henning Kaiser/dpa

In Cottbus, Brandenburg, the police broke up a demonstration with around 2,500 participants due to the lack of a leader. In one case, the police said they had to use tear gas because of resistance. Meanwhile, around 1,000 opponents of the corona protection measures and participants in a counter-demonstration under the motto “Cologne is solidarity” met in downtown Cologne – according to the police, initially without any significant incidents.

Different rules for states

The individual federal states have very different rules on the pandemic conditions under which unregistered meetings or so-called “walks” are tolerated – for example with a view to the number of participants. In Magdeburg, for example, the police read out the valid general decree over the loudspeaker, according to which unregistered protests can only take place “locally” – protest marches through the city are prohibited.

more on the subject Corona demos: injured police officers and administrative offenses Thousands protest in Bavaria against Corona policy Corona protests: tens of thousands on the road in Germany – scandal in front of the ZDF studio in Berlin

A man has successfully asserted himself against the ban on unregistered corona demonstrations in the municipality of Bretten with an urgent application before the administrative court in Karlsruhe. According to information, the decision only applies to the applicant and is not yet legally binding. By the end of January, the municipality had banned “all non-reported and non-officially confirmed assemblies and substitute assemblies related to general calls for ‘Monday walks’ or ‘walks’. However, the court found that a ban must remain within the limits of proportionality. dpa