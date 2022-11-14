Home page World

They play an important role in our ecosystem and are pretty impressive by the way: trees. Among them there are also some record holders.

Munich – There are a wide variety of trees and forests all over the planet. Whether in South America the rain forest, in Russia and Siberia the taiga or here in Germany Black Forest: Trees play an essential role in our ecosystem. They filter the air, produce oxygen and are not called the “green lungs” of our planet for nothing. Some trees can also have some pretty impressive numbers and dates.

Impressive tree records in height and age

At an incredible 116 meters, the coast redwood “Hyperion” in California’s Redwood National Park is considered the tallest tree of the world. The giant from the USA is also estimated to be 600 to 800 years old. However, the Guinness Book of Records keeps the exact location of “Hyperion” a secret. Just for comparison, the American Statue of Liberty is about 96 meters tall, so Hyperion would tower quite a bit over it. The tallest tree in Germany, called “Waldtraut vom Mühlwald”, is a Douglas fir in Freiburg. “Waldtraut” measures an impressive 67 meters.

At 600 to 800 years, Hyperion is also really old, but still a real youngster compared to oldest tree of the world. First place was taken here by “Prometheus” on Mount Wheeler in the US state of Nevada. The five meter high bristlecone pine was estimated to be around 4900 to 5200 years old. However, Prometheus was felled in 1963. “Methusalem” in the Californian White Mountains is similarly old at around 4800 years.

The Árbol del Tule tree measures 11.5 meters in diameter

In the Mexican town of Santa María del Tule there is a bald cypress called “Árbol del Tule”. He is considered the sturdiest tree in the world, with a diameter of an unbelievable 11.5 meters. According to the Guinness Book of Records, it has a trunk circumference of 36 meters. Other sources give even higher values ​​- and the tree is still growing.

As the thickest trees are the giant sequoias in California’s Sierra Nevada. According to the Guinness Book, the reddish bark can measure up to 121 centimeters depending on age and trunk circumference.

Trees with fruit weighing 20 kilograms

Last but not least, there are also record-breaking trees that bear huge fruit. Like the Seychelles palm. Its fruit, the double coconut, can be more than 50 centimeters in diameter and weigh more than 20 kilograms. Because of its shape, the coco de mer is also considered an extremely erotic fruit, as it resembles the female womb.

When asked who most famous tree is, opinions are certainly divided. In the running is the tree of knowledge, which is in the Garden of Eden and whose fruit Adam and Eve tasted. The New York Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center is probably one of the most famous trees – at least at Christmas time.