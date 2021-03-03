About 20 thousand workers are missing at construction sites in Moscow. The head of the Moscow Construction Department Rafik Zagrutdinov said about the deficit, reports TASS…

“Today the construction department employs about 45-47 thousand people at the sites. Based on the tasks set by Sergei Semenovich, we see that we still lack about 20 thousand builders, <...> only the renovation program lacks 8 thousand finishers, whom we need to attract. There remains the issue of a shortage of labor resources, we are solving it, ”Zagrutdinov said.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the coronavirus pandemic was gradually declining. According to him, due to the closed borders due to the pandemic, several tens of thousands of workers were missing at construction sites.

