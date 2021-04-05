Around 16,000 recipients of the Minimum Vital Income are also required to present the income statement
The time has come, as every year, to render accounts with the Treasury in the income statement campaign, which begins this Wednesday. A campaign inevitably marked by the health and economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, and which will affect to a different extent when presenting the corresponding documentation
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Thousands #workers #Region #pay #taxes #year #aid #ERTE
Leave a Reply