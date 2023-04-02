Thousands of women who have serious complaints due to leaking breast implants are demanding millions of euros in damages from the American pharmaceutical company Allergan on Wednesday. According to the women, the manufacturer knew about the risks, but failed to intervene or warn. They demand that Allergan pay for the removal of the implants and the repair operations.
#Thousands #women #leaking #breast #implants #claim #millions #manufacturer #Constantly #live #fear
The Renault Espace becomes the Espuv
Ahen off-road vehicles were still called Jeeps and sports cars were still called Porsches, so the world seemed a little...
Leave a Reply