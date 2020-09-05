In Belarus, the place Protests against Lukashenka’s regime continue since August 9, On September 5, the ladies’s march started.

As reported TUT.BY, about 10 thousand persons are taking part within the motion, which takes place from Minsk. Along with the white-red-white opposition flags, girls carry EU flags, panda toys in solidarity with the IT firm PandaDoc, towards 4 of whose staff a legal case has been opened.

Girls stroll alongside Independence Avenue and shout “That is our metropolis!”, “Lengthy reside Belarus!”. Minibuses with out numbers with tinted home windows move alongside the avenue, safety forces inside. Girls shout: “The place are the numbers?” and The Assassins.

Not removed from Oktyabrskaya Sq., journalists of the Belsat TV channel Maksim Kalitovskiy and Alena Dubovik had been detained – they had been broadcasting a reside broadcast from the ladies’s march. The ladies tried to stop unknown individuals in balaclavas from choosing up the journalists, however they failed to take action:

On the crossroads alongside the motion of the march there are minibuses with out numbers, policemen in plain garments and in masks are sitting in them.

As a reminder, the Minister of Protection of Belarus, Main Common Viktor Khrenin accused the leadership of Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Ukraine of “heating up destructive forces” in the republic.

