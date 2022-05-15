When Angela Fremont (71) thinks of that day in 1969, she still narrows her eyes in horror. The illegal abortion with a piece of hose in a dirty shed in Alabama almost cost her life as an 18-year-old. ‘Never again’, she has now painted on a large piece of black cardboard. She marches it across the Brooklyn Bridge as women and men across the United States take to the streets on Saturday to express their anger at a vested right that threatens to be taken from them again.