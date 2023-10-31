Home page World

From: Anna Laura Müller

Split

Shot from the helicopter. Wild horses are to be radically decimated in a wildlife park in Australia. “We have to act,” says the Environment Minister.

Sidney – Australia is known for its unique wildlife. In addition to the country’s typical kangaroos, there are also many poisonous species of spiders, snakes and other species on the island mysterious looking insects at home. But one species is particularly in focus at the moment: the wild horses in the Kosciuszko National Park. Local authorities announced last Friday (October 27) that thousands of the horses would be shot. Shooting by helicopter should also be permitted. This is intended to protect local species. Because the so-called brumbies, as the wild horses are called, are considered a plague in Australia.

Thousands of wild horses are to be shot down by helicopters in Australia

The horses were originally brought to Australia as domesticated horses by European settlers in the 18th century. When they were no longer of any use to them, they simply released the animals. Since then they have spread massively. Around 19,000 wild horses were counted in Kosciuszko National Park in November 2022, according to the North South Wales Department of the Environment. According to plans by the environmental authority, the number should be reduced to 3,000 by 2027.

On land and in water: The 18 most dangerous animals in the world View photo series

In addition to shooting by helicopter, existing methods such as setting traps, classic hunting on the ground and relocating horses should continue to help regulate the population. There are simply too many wild horses in Kosciuszko National Park, said North South Wales Environment Minister Penny Sharpe. “Native species are threatened with extinction and the entire ecosystem is at risk. We must act,” said Sharpe in a statement from the Ministry of the Environment.

Australia’s plant diversity is suffering from wild horses

The negative impact on biodiversity in Kosciuszko National Park is repeatedly cited as a reason to regulate the wild horse population. The plant diversity there is enormous and particularly low-growing plants that are relatively unprotected by horse herds are at risk. If the plants are regularly trampled, they will not be able to recover in time to regrow. Habitats of rare native animals are also being destroyed by the spread of wild horses. Conservationists therefore see the animals as a pest. Also because they reproduce very quickly.

Brumbies are feral mustangs: their ancestors were once simply released into the Australian outback by settlers. © Tobias Titz/Imago

According to the environmental movement Invasive Species Council, there are now up to 400,000 brumbies living across Australia. The non-governmental organization responded with approval to the decision by the New South Wales authorities. “Now our park rangers can finally continue the difficult work of removing thousands of wild horses before our mountains and rivers are trampled beyond repair,” said spokesman Jack Gough.

Opponents of shooting wild horses, however, argue with the value of horses as part of Australia’s history and culture. They demand special protection for the brumbies.

Shooting wild horses from helicopters has already been permitted

The Australian authorities had already allowed the shooting of wild horses by helicopter in 2000. More than 600 animals were killed within three days. This was followed by violent protests and the method was banned again. When announcing the reintroduction of the firing method, Minister Penny Sharpe emphasized that it was not an easy decision. “Nobody wants to kill wild horses.” But she wants to ensure that national park employees have all the options they need to achieve the population goal and protect the valuable alpine environment.

The wild horses are not the only ones that were once brought to Australia as farm animals and then released into the wild. Camels were introduced in the 1840s and, like wild horses, were later released. Camels have also multiplied rapidly and are now considered a pest in some places. (alm)