The presidential elections in United States will be held in less than 2 monthswhich is why voters are beginning to raise concerns. However, in the last few hours A legal loophole appeared that would allow thousands of people can vote without having a photo on their ID.

The information was communicated by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and it is a group of Voters classified as “indefinitely confined”made up of elderly people, people with disabilities or some illness. With this measure, can vote with an ID that does not have a photograph.

The law State clashes with voters’ rightsaccording to several Wisconsin activists. While it has increased voting security, the side effects have disproportionately affected black voters in Milwaukeeactivists in the state argued.

A study by University of Wisconsin-Madison Ken Mayer concluded that the ID law disproportionately affected black voters and to low-income people.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will face off at the polls.

How to vote in the United States

The first Tuesday after the first Monday in November General elections are held in the countryin this case, it is will elect the president for the next 4 years. For the Democratic Party, the current vice president is running, Kamala Harris; while for the Republican Party, the former president appears Donald Trump.

You can vote in federal, state and local elections, US citizens who are over 18 years of age. It should be noted that they must register to vote in their state. Migrants who own a Green Card cannot exercise their vote and is considered a crime.