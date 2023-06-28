After the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon, the intense rains that have shaken central and southern Chile since last week have left two dead, four people missing and more than 13,000 homeless, according to the latest government balance on Tuesday.

The strongest frontal system since 1993 continues to affect several regions of Chile. Since Thursday, heavy rains have caused multiple rivers to overflow in the center and south of the country, causing significant flooding and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

On Tuesday, June 27, the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) delivered its latest official balance: two people died, four are still missing, and 13,379 have been affected by the rains.

🔴 The Director of @SenapredÁlvaro Hormazábal, delivered a new balance by frontal system:

2 people deceased

4 people missing

13,379 people affected

1632 people sheltered

12314 isolated people



It also reported that 12,314 people had been isolated, and another 1,632 had been sheltered. At the moment, 1,488 destroyed houses were registered, 1,127 with major damage and 2,157 with minor damage in the regions with the greatest impact of the meteorological event.

Aerial view of the city of Hualqui, some 30 km south of Concepción, in central Chile, taken on June 25, 2023, after heavy rains in the region caused the Biobío river to overflow. AFP – GUILLERMO SALGADO

At this beginning of the southern winter, these rains would have been caused by the unusually high temperatures at the tops of the Andes, where snow usually falls. This caused strong erosion of the hills and a rapid increase in river flows.

According to scientists, these abundant precipitations would be a consequence of the effects of the El Niño phenomenon and aggravated by climate change.

Rescue operations continue

Road closures and severe flooding have forced authorities to search for and assist victims with helicopters and boats.

On the Chilean Carabineros Twitter account, several videos show agents rescuing trapped people, and even isolated animals.

Carabineros from the 6th police station of San Pedro de la Paz participate in an operation to rescue a horse that was trapped on a small islet in the Bio Bio river, in San Pedro de la Paz, Concepción, Chile, in this still image released on 26 June 2023 and obtained from social networks. via REUTERS – CARABINEROS DE CHILE

The other objective of the authorities is to clear the routes blocked by the outflow of the rivers out of their channels. Several damaged railway bridges were also reported.

#PARRAL: Carabineros del Retén (f) #Bullileo during the weekend they worked on the clearance of Route L-735 Km 4.5 access to the Andean sector; due to the fall of trees, landslides and rocks, generated by the bad weather front that affects the area👮🏻🌧️🚨. pic.twitter.com/fTKyEfwaOB — CarabMaule (@Carab_Maule) June 27, 2023



agricultural emergency

The Maule region, 280 kilometers south of the capital, Santiago, accounts for 80% of those affected, followed by the Biobío region and the Metropolitan Region.

This Tuesday, the Government then declared an agricultural emergency between Valparaíso and the Biobío region due to the affectation of thousands of hectares of cropland and water infrastructure.

“We have the challenge of getting the water system up and running for the next season. Winter is going to fly and there are many areas with damaged infrastructure,” asked the president of the National Agricultural Society (SNA), Antonio Walker, at the exit from a meeting in Santiago with President Gabriel Boric, in which he offered the collaboration of the union to help the victims.

Today we arrived in Alto Biobío to facilitate an HH-65 helicopter from the @Armada_Chile to respond urgently to the needs of the more than 4,000 residents who were isolated by roadblocks and bridge damage caused by the frontal system. Also… pic.twitter.com/3nGxFHKdRB —Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) June 27, 2023



The Chilean president confirmed on his social networks that the Government promised to work “promptly to restore drinking water and electricity, and to counteract the harmful effects of the emergency on livestock, agriculture, and beekeeping that is taking place in the area.” ”.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP