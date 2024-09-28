The first public appearance of the Venezuelan opponent Edmundo González after his arrival as an asylum seeker in Spain lasted about 30 seconds and not a word was heard from him. This Saturday, before some 5,000 Venezuelans gathered in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, according to this newspaper’s calculation, the anti-Chavista candidate in the Venezuelan presidential elections on July 28 took the stage, saluted with both arms raised to the attendees, unfurled a flag of his country and, without saying a word, left the stage. The Madrid protest is one of those called two months after the elections by the opposition to Nicolás Maduro in cities around the world against the current Government of the South American country, which has declared itself the winner at the polls against the criteria of the opponents and in the face of the doubts of a large part of the international community, which demands that Chavismo, without success, publish the minutes of the elections.

Hours before González’s appearance at 7:30 p.m., the heart of Puerta del Sol was filled with Venezuelan citizens who gathered to support who they consider to be the legitimate winner of the elections and, therefore, the legitimate president of their country. Among those attending were some people who reported having suffered political repression firsthand. This is the case of Fabiana Mejías, 26, who claims that she arrived in Madrid in 2017 after being held—“kidnapped,” in her words—illegally for 24 hours by Venezuelan government authorities. In her country she was studying engineering at the University of Carabobo, an educational center favorable to the opposition, when the guards came in to repress a protest and took her away. After the episode, she migrated alone to Spain and upon arrival she began to work caring for the elderly. Years later, when he regularized his situation in Spanish territory, he began to work in the mobile telephone sector. This Saturday he goes to the mobilization, in addition to supporting Edmundo González, “to ask for the release of Biagio Pilieri” – a political leader close to the opposition leader, María Corina Machado – and his son Jesús Pilieri, a friend of Fabiana, who They have been detained for a month now.

Among those who attended the demonstration this Saturday, a generation of Venezuelans over 40 years old who have been living in Spain for the last decade predominated. Ángelo Paduano, 61, carrying a banner for the freedom of political prisoners, arrived in Madrid in January 2007, in the first years of Venezuelan migration to Spanish territory. “When I arrived here there were very few of us, to get a Venezuelan it cost a lot,” he says. In Venezuela he worked in the oil industry and left when the Government of Hugo Chávez carried out a mass dismissal of workers who supported a strike against his administration. He came with his children who at that time were 12 and 9 years old. Today they are close to 30 years old, they studied here and are currently working. “If there is a transition in Venezuela I would return, but my children’s future is already in Spain,” he points out.

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, have come to support the protest. Feijóo approached a group of protesters and conveyed “encouragement” to them, and, after hugging him, he told Edmundo González: “You have already won Puerta del Sol,” reports Europa Press. Ayuso has indicated to the media that since she has been regional president she has been “totally committed to the freedom of Venezuela.” Madrid politics has also charged against the Government of Pedro Sánchez for not recognizing González as president-elect of Venezuela, according to her, because the Executive “has a commitment to former President Zapatero”, whom she has assured “has kidnapped both the will of the Socialist Party as well as that of the Government that represents all Spaniards.” In addition, the spokesperson for the Popular Group in Congress, Miguel Tellado, attended; the deputy spokesperson, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo; the deputy secretary of Territorial Organization of the PP, Carmen Fúnez; and the deputy secretary of Mobilization and Digital Challenge, Noelia Núñez.

González’s brief appearance has left some of the thousands of followers who filled the center of the square wanting more. Jocelyn, a 43-year-old Venezuelan, had gone to Puerta del Sol with her partner, Alejandro, a 45-year-old from Madrid. She arrived in Spain in 2018, after the Venezuelan Government, she recalls, began a fierce persecution of public officials who were not affectionate to the cause. “I arrived with a 23 kilo suitcase full of dreams,” he says. In Spanish territory, like thousands of Latin American women, she has worked in domestic service as an intern. After the July elections, Jocelyn and Alejandro traveled to Venezuela to visit her family, where they spent a few days. The transition, he hopes, would allow him to visit his family more frequently.

In Barcelona, ​​more than 500 people, according to the Urban Police, gathered this Saturday afternoon in Plaza Sant Jaume to protest against the government of Nicolás Maduro. The attendees were scheduled to gather at 7:00 p.m. under the slogan ‘Free Venezuela’, they carried signs with the phrases ‘Maduro, go now!’ and ‘Edmundo González, elected president of Venezuela’, and during the event, in which a manifesto was read, they observed a minute of silence.

Venezuelans residing in the Basque Country have also gathered this Saturday in the three Basque capitals to demand “that the truth be clarified” in Venezuela, ask for respect for “the popular will” of those who voted in the last elections in the country and vindicate Edmundo González as “legitimate president.” Furthermore, they have reiterated their solidarity with the two Bilbao tourists detained in the Latin American country, whom Chavismo blames for being CNI spies, and have trusted that “diplomacy will bear fruit” and they will be “here soon.” In Bilbao, hundreds of people gathered at 6:30 p.m. in front of the City Hall to join the “great global protest for the freedom of Venezuela”, within the day of demonstrations called in 440 cities around the world, 70 of them in Spain .