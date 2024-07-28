VThousands of Venezuelans gathered this Sunday in Madrid and other Spanish cities to demand freedom for their country in an election day in which they are competing for the presidency of Venezuela the current president, Nicolas Maduroand the opposition leader, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, favorite in most polls.

According to the criteria of

The rally in Madrid, called by the Venezuelan opposition, took place without incident in Madrid’s emblematic Plaza de Colón.

In a festive atmosphere, the protesters, who carried flags, caps and t-shirts with the colors of the Venezuelan flag, chanted slogans such as “Venezuela, freedom”, “see you at home” or “cursed be the soldier who points his gun at the people”.

The event was attended by, among other Spanish politicians, Miguel Ángel Tellado, parliamentary spokesman for the conservative Popular Party, who stressed that there is a “human tide of Venezuelans who want change.”

Nearly 25,000 Venezuelans were registered to vote today at various polling stations in several Spanish cities, in a day that passed off completely normally, as explained to EFE by Antonio Ledezma, former mayor of Caracas and spokesman for the opposition in Spain.

Of the more than 400,000 people born in Venezuela and of legal age residing in Spain, only 24,770 were able to register due to bureaucratic obstacles.

Among them Ledezma himself, who today went to the voting center in Madrid to support his compatriotknowing that he would not be able to vote since he was unable to register because he did not have a valid passport.

Sunday’s elections will determine whether Maduro renews his hold on power after 25 years of Chavismo or gives way to the opposition grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) led by Edmundo González Urrutia, the favorite in the polls.

EFE