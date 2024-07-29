“My name is Katy and I was born in Maracaibo, but I have lived in Medellín for five years. I came here by the trocha, having had difficulties. I want to return home with my mother, my grandmother and my brothers. They are the most important thing for me. Unfortunately, I was not able to vote despite having a laminated and valid Venezuelan ID card,” this Venezuelan woman told EL TIEMPO yesterday while whistles, chants and music could be heard in the background around the consulate located in the neighborhood. Laurels.

Despite the difficulties she describes, Katy’s words sum up the fervor with which hundreds of her compatriots gathered yesterday in the main streets of the world’s cities where Venezuelan migration has arrived. Bogota, Cali, Barranquilla, Lima, Miami, Madrid, Santiago, Buenos Aires, Panama City were some of the major cities where they gathered on a decisive election day in which the opposition leader, Edmundo González, faced the Chavista Nicolás Maduro.

In the Colombian capital, despite the rain and road closures due to the Bogota Half Marathon, long lines formed early in the morning at the Palermo Technical College, the only voting site in the capital, where 4,367 Venezuelan voters were registered to cast their vote.

According to Mary Luz Palma, head of the Command with Venezuelamany “came to the polls in a positive, forceful and joyful manner” and “made the greatest effort”, even though many of them were unable to vote due to “many obstacles” that arose. A few blocks away, thousands of Venezuelans gathered in the Alfonso López district park. In the area, Venezuelan music, harangues and cries of unity in support of the election day could be heard.

Venezuelan citizens gather in Alfonso López Park after casting their vote for the presidential elections that will elect the president of Venezuela. Bogotá, July 28, 2024 Photo MAURICIO MORENO CEET EL TIEMPO Photo:MAURICIO MORENO THE WEATHER Share

In Barranquilla, Venezuelans decided to gather in the north of the city. In the capital of the Atlantic, some 400 people were able to vote at the Consulate. Those who were eligible to exercise their right to vote and those who could not did so gathered before noon in the Tomás Suri Salcedo park.

Children, young people and adults arrived at this place in the city with flags of their country, even painted on their faces, as well as with banners, whistles, balloons, burgundy clothing, among other details that remind them daily of where they come from.

In Colombia, where around 2.8 million Venezuelans live, only 7,012 people were able to vote. They did so at 14 polling stations set up in cities such as Bogota, Barranquilla, Cucuta, Medellin and Riohacha.

A moment during the rally called under the slogan ‘Let’s raise our voices for change in Venezuela’ on the occasion of the Venezuelan presidential elections and in support of Edmundo González and María Corina Machado this Sunday in Plaza de Colón, in Madrid. Photo:EFE Share

Rest of the world

The first Venezuelan to vote abroad was Gabriel Mijares, a resident of Brisbane (Australia) who traveled to the consulate in Canberra to cast his vote. Little by little, the rest of the main cities in the world where there is Venezuelan migration also began to turn burgundy.

Thousands of protesters arrived in Madrid and other Spanish cities at the request of their country’s opposition to demand freedom for Venezuela.

The largest demonstration in the Spanish capital took place without incident in Madrid’s emblematic Plaza de Colón, where protesters carrying flags, caps and t-shirts in the colours of the Venezuelan flag chanted slogans in a festive atmosphere.

Of the more than 400,000 people born in Venezuela and of legal age residing in Spain, only 24,770 were able to register. Antonio Ledezma, former mayor of Caracas and spokesman for the opposition in Spain, went to the polling station to support his compatriots knowing that he could not vote since he was unable to register because he did not have a valid passport.

Venezuelans living in Chile also turned out with “hope” and “convinced” about the election. “I feel very fortunate to have voted, I did it for myself and for all those who were denied the vote at this historic moment when the freedom of our country is at stake,” Reina González, who arrived in Chile six years ago, told the Efe agency.

Of the more than 7.7 million people who left Venezuela amid the political and social crisis, around five million are adults and should have been able to vote in the presidential elections on July 28. However, due to government obstacles, only a small portion – 69,211 people, according to figures from the National Electoral Council (CNE) – were able to go to the polls.

This figure represents only 0.9 percent of the total number of Venezuelans eligible to vote abroad and is lower than that recorded in the previous Venezuelan elections, when 110,000 people were eligible to vote outside the country.