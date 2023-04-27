The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, decreed on Wednesday a state of emergency at its borders and ordered the sending of military to reinforce controls before the arrival of hundreds of migrants, which mostly come from Chile.

The troops will support surveillance at the border crossings with Chile, Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia.

“The National Police maintain control of internal order with the support of the armed forces,” emphasized Boluarte at a press conference with various ministers.

In principle the state of emergency in Peru It will come into effect from this Thursday. However, the executive has not specified its duration or if rights will be restricted at border points.

Relying on press reports that indicate that “those who commit assaults, robberies and other criminal acts on a daily basis are foreigners”, Boluarte argued that his decision is aimed at combating insecurity.



“That is why we (have to) speak almost in unison about migration with citizen insecurity,” he said. In this sense, his Defense Minister, Jorge Chávez, maintained that the state of emergency has the “purpose” of preventing “the irregular and illegal entry” of people.

#Tacna | Venezuelan migrants stranded at the border #Peru-Chili. → I am very sorry, but Peru cannot give an open letter to everyone who requests “humanitarian income”. Many of those who enter are criminals, murderers, rapists, etc. There must be a rigorous filter pic.twitter.com/iKp0fmltJ9 — damien! 📚🇵🇪 (@descuajeringado) April 27, 2023

‘Between a rock and a hard place’

Under the desert sun and coldHundreds of migrants who left Chile have been crowding together for weeks at the border crossing between the Peruvian city of Tacna and the Chilean city of Arica, where the Peruvian authorities prevent them from passing for lack of a stamped passport and valid visa.

Women, men and children are trapped between Chilean and Peruvian policemen who are guarding the border point, 1,500 km south of Lima.

The Peruvian government cut them off and sent 200 troops to reinforce migration controls, which Chile had already tightened before. According to the UN office for refugees (Acnur), the majority are Haitians and Venezuelans.

The migrants assure that they only intend to cross Peruvian territory towards their countries of origin or towards the United Statesto reunite with their families.

“We find ourselves between a rock and a hard place, we do this because we need to, but to wait here for a week, two weeks (…) nobody would like to do that,” Venezuelan Yosier Canelón told AFP.

Members of the special forces of the Peruvian national police protect and prevent the passage of undocumented migrants.

UN agency speaks out on the crisis

UNHCR issued a statement on Wednesday night in which it advocated a humanitarian solution to the situation of migrants on the border with Chile because although “it is the legitimate duty of States to control their borders; it is also important to have regular roads so that people in need of international protection, family reunification and other humanitarian issues can access the territory through checkpoints”.

The UN agency welcomed some of the measures announced by Lima, including an “amnesty of fines that will allow 100,000 refugees and migrants in the country to regularize and update your data“.

“Regularization is a lifeline: regular status is a door to local integration,” he added.

Hundreds of Venezuelan, Colombian and Haitian migrants are stranded in the border area of ​​Peru and Chile. Photo: EFE/ Patricio Banda

Hundreds of migrants pass every day

Between Tacna and Arica they have concentrated a daily average of between 150 to 200 people.

“These are changing flows, there has been a peak of about 400 people, of different nationalities,” Federico Agusti, Acnur’s representative in Peru, told AFP on Friday.

Migrants rejected by Peru They have improvised camps at an intermediate point, in a kind of geographical limbo between the two countries, and others have returned to Arica.

With the measures announced by Lima “it will be more difficult for people to pass (to Peru), and we will have a camp situation on the border, which is what was being warned,” Gerardo Espíndola, mayor of Arica, told Radio Biobío.

In addition to the state of emergency, Boluarte also announced that those who in recent years have entered Peru irregularly “will have a period of six months to go to the Peruvian authorities to regularize your situation.

It is estimated that the Venezuelan population in Peru, which represents almost 9 out of 10 foreigners, It is close to 1.3 million people, of which a third does not have a migratory permit to stay in the country, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INEI).

AFP