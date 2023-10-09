On the left, the mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, with the Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, both from the PP, at the Civic Process this Monday morning. On the right, Compromís deputy Àgueda Micó, in the afternoon demonstration. Monica Torres

Thousands of Valencians have taken to the streets this October 9, to celebrate in different events the Day of the Valencian Community, which commemorates the entry into the city of Valencia of the King of Aragon Jaume I in 1238. The city of Valencia has concentrated the bulk of the acts without any relevant incidents having emerged.

In the morning, the traditional Civic Process went through the center of the capital, with a large delegation of political and social representatives. The march has regained the entrance to the Cathedral to participate in the Te Deum, eight years after the last time, an event in which the municipal groups of Compromís and PSPV have not participated. The mayor of València, María José Catalá, of the PP, which governs with Vox as a preferred partner, has been in charge of carrying the emblem through the heart of the city this year. It is the second time that she has assumed this role in recent years. She already did it in 2019, in that case as a popular spokesperson in the Valencian council. In 2022 the bearer was the then vice mayor Sergi Campillo (Compromís) and in 2021, the councilor Pilar Bernabé (PSPV). In 2020, the pandemic forced the celebration to be suspended.

A person shows banners against the amnesty during the civic procession of October 9, in which the Te Deum is also recovered in the Cathedral.

The other novelty has been the recovery of the Te Deum, a religious act of grace celebrated in the Cathedral. The ensign has entered the temple through the Puerta de los Hierros accompanied by the entourage, except for Compromís and PSPV. As often happens, left-wing politicians have been the objects of insults by some people at certain points among the thousands that crowded the circuit. Some carried banners against the Government of the socialist Pedro Sánchez and against the amnesty for those prosecuted by the processes of Catalonia.

The mayor of València, María José Catalá, spoke to the media before the start of the Procession to affirm that, as first mayor, she has tried to make the city “beautiful” and “prepared” for this day and has trusted that “ above all that we can say very loudly what our anthem says: songs of love and peace.”

In the afternoon, shortly after a large parade of Moors and Christians occupied part of the center, the demonstration in defense of Valencian and its linguistic unity with Catalan began. This year, the march carried the motto “Per un País Valencià antifeixista” (“For an anti-fascist Valencian Country”). The secretary of Cultural Action of the Valencian Country and spokesperson for the October 9 Commission, Toni Gisbert, has warned of the “worrying” and serious situation posed by the new PP and Vox government in the Generalitat, “subordinated to the extreme right.” ”.

A few thousand people have walked through the center behind banners of parties such as Compromís, Esquerra Unida or Esquerra Republicana del País Valencià, in addition to the CC OO or STEV unions or groups such as Escola Valenciana. Among the left-wing and nationalist representatives present, the presence of Oriol Junqueras, president of Esquerra Republicana, stood out, who has refused to make any type of statement to the media.

Oriol Junqueras, president of Esquerra Republicana, at the afternoon demonstration in Valencia, this Monday, behind the banner of Esquerra republicana del País Valencià.

Guarded by a large police deployment, which has been repeated since the serious incidents of 2017, in which a group of ultras violently attacked various protesters and several informants, the march has passed without incident and in a festive and protesting atmosphere. There was only some sporadic insults from some small groups of ultras, stationed on the margins. Anti-fascist slogans have been heard, in defense of the Valencian people and some for the independence of the Catalan Countries.

The convener Comissió 9 d’Octubre, a unitary platform that brings together entities, unions and parties, has urged to claim “in a unitary manner, the interests of the Valencian people in Valencia and Madrid, defend fair financing, Valencian civil law and defend the increase in self-government, in an open way, without creating conflicts or tensions.”

A little later, and also from the Plaza de San Agustín, another demonstration organized by the Coordinadora Obrera Sindical and also with the presence of other nationalist youth groups started, which ran through the streets Xàtiva, Colón and Cerdán de Tallada until ending at the Parterre.