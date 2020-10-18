Children from thousands of Uygar Muslim families are leading orphan lives in China’s Xinjiang province. His parents have been imprisoned in large detention camps by the Chinese government. China has been defending these campos since the beginning as a center for vocational training. Government documents in Xinjiang have now revealed that thousands of Muslim children have been left separated from their parents.Researcher Adrian Genz, who studied documents from Chinese government officials in southern Xinjiang, claimed that in 2018, more than 9500 jiga children were living in orphan lives in Yarkand County. The parents of some of these children have both been imprisoned by the Chinese government, while there are many whose parents have been imprisoned.

China file opened from official file

These government files were downloaded in the summer of 2019 from an online network used by local authorities. This document lists children whose parents have been imprisoned in one or both detention camps. Only children from the Uygar Muslim community are included in this list. There is not a single child in the Han community of China.

Canada agitated on Chinese diplomat’s warning, PM Trudeau will declare opposition

Plan to capture the minds of children from now

Researcher Genj pointed out that China’s strategy to subdue minorities in Xinjiang is quite aggressive. They are creating mechanisms for long-term social control. In this endeavor, fear of Chinese rule is being raised in the heartland of future generations for the first time. Already efforts are being made to separate them from religion under their control.

Why is China shaving Uigar Muslim women? American NSA explained the reason

China keeps a close watch on children

These children are placed in state orphanages or high-security boarding schools. Children are closely monitored in these centers. In almost all classrooms, care is taken that these children interact in Mandarin rather than in the original Uygar language. According to Genz’s research, by 2019 the number of students living in boarding facilities was 880,500. It also included students whose parents were separated from children for any other reason.