Dispute over compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel: A ruling triggers angry protests in Jerusalem. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The decades-long dispute in Israel over compulsory military service for strictly religious Jews could cause the government to falter. A court ruling has sparked angry protests.

Jerusalem – In Israel, the dispute over the introduction of compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews is escalating. Thousands of strictly religious men protested angrily in Jerusalem yesterday against the court-imposed obligation to serve in the Israeli army. According to local media reports, there were violent clashes with the police in the city in the evening. The police used mounted officers and a water cannon against angry demonstrators.

According to police, stones and objects were thrown at officers from the ranks of strictly religious men dressed in black, and garbage cans were set on fire. Several police officers were injured, the Times of Israel reported overnight. Five rioters were arrested. The angry protests were triggered by a recent ruling by the Jewish state’s highest court, according to which ultra-Orthodox men must now also be required to serve in the army. The ruling came against the backdrop of the Gaza war and the conflict with the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

Riots in Jerusalem: The court ruling on conscription causes anger among Orthodox Christians. © Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa

“We will die”

According to the Times of Israel, the demonstrators carried signs reading “We will not join the enemy army” and “We will die” instead of serving in the army. The ultra-Orthodox see military service as a threat to their pious lifestyle, not least because women and men serve together. Men in Israel must serve three years of military service, and women two years. For decades, ultra-Orthodox men were exempt from compulsory military service. However, these expired three months ago.

The ruling of the highest court is seen as a serious setback for the right-wing religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The issue of conscription has recently become a real test of strength for his coalition. Observers believe that the stability of the alliance is threatened by the dispute because the government also relies on strictly religious partners who strictly oppose the conscription of young men from their community.

According to the Times of Israel, some demonstrators attacked the car of the chairman of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party as he was on his way home. According to media reports, the demonstrators threw stones at the car and insulted the party chairman as he drove past. The Israeli broadcaster Kan published a video on the X platform in which ultra-Orthodox people can be seen surrounding his car. According to media reports, the police intervened and brought him to safety.

The government coalition had already collapsed in 2018 over a dispute over a law that would gradually require more strictly religious men to serve in the military. Netanyahu’s government had now failed to pass a law that would cement the easing. The highest court then ordered the cancellation of state subsidies for ultra-Orthodox men of military age who study in religious schools.

Army warns of soldier shortage

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara also decided at the end of March that the military was obliged to draft religious students, who had previously been largely exempt from military service. According to the court, this includes 63,000 men. Many Israelis feel it is unfair that ultra-Orthodox Jews are exempt from military service and dangerous combat missions. However, there are also ultra-Orthodox men who serve voluntarily. The army recently warned of a shortage of combat soldiers in light of the Gaza war.

Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah are once again exchanging fire. © Hussein Malla/AP/dpa

Soldiers injured in drone attack

According to the Israeli army, 18 of its soldiers were injured in a drone attack on the northern Golan Heights. One of them was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the military said. In response to the attack, the air force attacked positions of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon. A launch pad was also bombed, from which a projectile was fired at northern Israel. In addition, the army’s own artillery “eliminated threats” in several areas in southern Lebanon. The information could not be independently verified.

Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah have been exchanging fire since the Gaza war began around nine months ago, and the intensity of the exchanges has recently increased significantly. The militia has repeatedly stated that Israel must end the war in Gaza against its Islamist ally Hamas before it stops shelling Israel. There are concerns that a possible open war between Israel and Lebanon could escalate into a regional conflict in which the USA and Iran could also be drawn. dpa