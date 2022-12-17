Thousands of tourists stranded in or near the Peruvian city of Cuzco have been able to leave the city after the airport reopened there. Peruvian Tourism Minister Luis Fernando Helguero has said this. He expects all tourists who were stuck there to have left by Sunday at the latest.

Due to the massive protests in Peru, tourists, including dozens of Dutch people, were stranded in the South American country. They could not leave because some airports were closed and buses and trains were not running for the time being. In Cuzco, an important stop on the route to the ruined city of Machu Picchu, about five thousand holidaymakers were stranded.

Foreign Affairs advises Dutch people in Peru to stay away from demonstrations and, if they have the chance, to fly to the capital Lima.

Twenty dead

In recent days there have been roadblocks and violent protests across Peru over the ousting of President Pedro Castillo. His proponents demanded the resignation of Castillo's successor, Dina Boluarte, and early elections. Nearly 20 people were killed in the riots. Authorities have declared a state of emergency for the entire country for at least 30 days.

The Peruvian parliament did not approve the constitutional amendment that is necessary to bring the elections forward. Boluarte on Saturday urged that this legislation be passed quickly. However, she refused to comply with protesters’ demands to resign herself, as that would not solve anything.

