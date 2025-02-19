Thousands of tourists have gone to Mount Etna to witness the spectacular eruptions of the volcano, but some are blocking streets and preventing emergency services from reaching those who need help, local authorities have denounced.

The head of Civil Protection of Sicily, except cuisine, described the tourism of recent days in ETNA as “wild” and “extremely dangerous.” As he explained, visitors who come attracted to the impressive views have parked their vehicles in narrow streets, hindering the passage of rescue equipment.

In a Facebook post on Sunday night, Cooking described the scene as “chaotic, with cars crowing the narrow roads, a completely blocked traffic … and emergency vehicles without being able to advance.” And he warned: “When night falls, the situation becomes extremely dangerous, with an increased risk of falls and that people sink into the snow.”

However, their warnings seem to have been ignored.

Eight people, including two minors, were lost during an excursion on Monday and were located several hours later, forced to activate a rescue operation. On Sunday, a 48 -year -old man suffered a fracture in his foot after a fall and four other people were lost the night before.

Firefighters have been deployed to help residents and try to stop the avalanche of tourists and hikers arriving from Sicily and other regions. Meanwhile, the mayors of the municipalities located on the slopes of the volcano have ordered visitors to stay at least 500 meters from the lava, a guideline that is barely being fulfilled.

During the weekend, hundreds of tourist videos in the area have become viral. In some of them, visitors are seen a few centimeters from the snow, and even next to a lava flow that, when descending the snowy hillside, has melted the ice forming a small stream.

“I have seen many photos and videos of people dangerously close to the lava, even skiing,” said Carlo Caputo, mayor of Belasso, a nearby municipality. “Although the show is impressive, the danger is huge. The interaction of the lava with the snow can vaporize it instantly and, with the thermal energy released, throw fragments or rocks violently. ”

Italy, which has the greatest number of sites declared a World Heritage by UNESCO, is increasingly facing the problems of mass tourism.

Last month, the mayor of Roccaraso, a popular Italian skiing station, had to take measures against the massive arrival of hikers and even hinted at the possibility of resorting to the army after the town was overwhelmed by the arrival of 260 buses with more of 10,000 visitors from Naples and the Campania region, attracted by a Tiktok influencer and low -cost entries.