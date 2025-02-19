The volcano Etnawho erupt again a few days ago, has left shocking images, but also has caught the attention of thousands of tourists That, without fear, they go to the top to see the lava tails. The Regional Manager of Civil Protection in Sicily, except cuisine, showed this Sunday From your social networks that some people are blocking the streets and preventing rescue services from reaching those who need help.

Kitchen has not hesitated to qualify as “wild” and “dangerous” tourism around the volcano, the most active in Europe, and gave the alarm because the curious attracted by the exceptional views had parked their cars in narrow streetshindering the passage of rescue vehicles. “With the darkness the risk of falls and depths in the snow increases proportion to the increase of people,” says the person in charge, who also adds that the arrival of an ambulance to the area was impossible.

Cuisine has also announced that they have been activated Four volunteer groups (De Belasso, Ragalna, Nicolosi and Adrano) to help the population and prevent people from going to the area, in addition to asking the municipalities to provide police officers to regulate vehicle and people traffic.

Kitchen warnings seem to have no effect since Monday eight people, including two minors, were lost during an excursion And they were not located until several hours later, so firefighters were called. On Sunday, in addition, a 48 -year -old man suffered a fracture in his foot after a fall and four other people had disappeared the night before.

On the other hand, the intense eruptive activity of ETNA continues to cause Spectacular lava casts and a series of problems in airspace, especially at the International Airport of Catania, located on the Italian island of Sicily (southern Italy). Magma’s departure, along with explosions and outbreaks, has generated a Volcanic ash cloudto which it has affected not only visibility on nearby roads, but also air traffic.

Deviant flights and restrictions

In the last 24 hours, Up to 32 flights have been diverted From the Catania airport due to the accumulation of ash, as reported by local media. The Airport Crisis Unit has temporarily closed the airspace corresponding to the situation of the ash cloud in the southeast of the volcano, although it has authorized the partial reopening of others closed during the weekend due to the activity of the ETNA. However, no restrictions have been imposed for exits from the airport.

Despite this partial reopening, the authorities have asked passengers that “do not go to the airport unless they have verified the state of their flight with the airline. “In addition, they have announced that” updates in the next few hours “will be provided, depending on the evolution of volcanic activity.





The presence of explosions and the constant emission of ash of ETNA They keep the authorities on alert And they continue to cause important problems in both air traffic and road traffic. Several airlines have had to cancel national and international flights and the situation could continue to affect operations in the next few hours.