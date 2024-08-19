The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture announced the recall of thousands of units of a popular frozen product sold at Walmart, Costco and Target throughout its various stores in the United States.

According to information from Telemundothese are thousands of selected batches of three products in these stores and supermarkets: Perdue Breaded Chicken Tenders, Butcher Box Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets, and Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets.

The reason for this decision is that some customers of the brand reported that Pieces of metal wire were found embedded in food products ready to eat, so the brand is already Removing more than 75 thousand kilos of this product throughout the country.

According to authorities, There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

What should I do if I have frozen Perdue products in the United States?



On the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, it states that The products that are going to be withdrawn from the various stores indicated, have the serial number “P-33944” on the back of the package, so if you suspect that any of these products are in your freezer, you should know that the authorities have already issued a recommendation.

In this regard, the FSIS says that they should avoid consuming this batch of products. Additionally, customers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue customer service at 1-866-866-3703.

Finally they claim that Those who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product can access the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System online 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.