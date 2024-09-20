According to the criteria of

As detailed News Channel 8, Utah-based importer CVB Inc. announced the recall of its Lucid brand platform beds, due to security concerns.

According to a statement Thursday issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada, the beds, which feature upholstered and button-tufted headboards, they may sag, break or collapse during use.

The CPSC reported that to date there have been 245 incidents related to this product in the United Stateswhich resulted in 18 injuries, mainly contusions and bruises. In Canada, meanwhile, 11 additional cases of “bed malfunctions” were reported, although no more serious injuries occurred.

Lucid said the recall affects a discontinued version of its platform beds, manufactured between 2019 and 2021. Although production ended several years ago, The affected beds continued to be sold in major retail chains until April 2024.the CPSC said.

Among the points of sale where These products were purchased from Amazon, Walmart, and Lucid’s website, as well as other retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, eBay, Home Depot, Macys, Target.com, and Wayfair.

This is one of the bed models that could break and cause injuries. Photo:cpsc.gov Share

How to identify the beds that Walmart and Amazon had to remove

In total, it is estimated that Approximately 137,000 units of these beds were sold in the United States and 890 in Canada.. These beds, made in Malaysia, are available in various sizes: twin, full, queen, king and cal-king, according to News Channel 8.

To identify them, consumers can look for a white label on the back of the headboard that reads: “Made For: CVB INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321.”

CPSC urged users who own one of these beds to stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free replacement frame. As part of the recall process, Consumers will be asked to mark the word “recalled” on the bed support rails with a permanent marker and send photos to Lucid.