The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Friday that the monkeypox virus (Mpox) is spreading rapidly across the African continent after 5,466 new suspected cases and 252 confirmed cases were reported in the past seven days.

Jean Cassia, director general of the centers, announced that 26 people died from the virus during the current week.

It is noteworthy that the World Health Organization declared the highest level of warning in mid-August due to the outbreak of “Embox” in Africa and the new “IB” variant, which may be more dangerous.