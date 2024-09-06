Thousands of students HE concentrated at noon this Thursday in front of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation for support the approval of the Reform of the Judiciary.

From 10:00 am, contingents from the National Polytechnic gathered in front of the monument of Mexicanness, followed by representatives of the Autonomous University of Guerrero.

Prior to the start of the event, a performance was given on the platform set up in front of the Court.

Shouting: “Democracy yes, but no to Saturday night”, protesters showed their Support for Judicial Reform.

The university students were headers by Layla Manilla and Celso RoqueStudent Councilors of UAM Xochimilco and FES ACATLÁN respectively, who accused the mass media of making invisible the 31 demonstrations carried out last Tuesday.

The spokesmen They described the “strike” promoted by Norma Piña as illegal to the inside the judiciary and urged the various university communities to remain mobilized until the reform is approved.

The Supreme Court justices Lenia Batres and Loreta Ortiz, who voted against the strike, also attended the demonstration. They were supported by the university community under the slogan: You are not alone!

Batres appealed to “the sensitivity of the judges in order to resolve the problems that most affect the population.”

For her part, Loretta Ortiz stated that she has voted in favor of the People and an example of this was endorsing the electrical reform, water rights, women’s rights, among others.

The event ended at around 1:50 p.m., with no losses.

To conclude the event, students from various university courses and the general public sang the national anthem and synthesized their demonstration in a single slogan: Judicial Power by Popular Vote.