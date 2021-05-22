ofAstrid Theil shut down

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) takes place live in front of 3500 people. Health expert Karl Lauterbach considers this to be very problematic and urges caution.

Berlin / Rotterdam – Health expert and SPD politician Karl Lauterbach has been warning of caution since the beginning of the corona pandemic. He is now also doing this in connection with this year’s Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). Lauterbach believes the ESC finale in Rotterdam in front of a live audience is the wrong signal. In an interview with “ZDFheute” he found clear words in this context: “We cannot yet afford concerts with 3500 spectators, it is still too early for that.”

According to Lauterbach, the final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place on Saturday evening, “paints the wrong picture” of where you stand in the pandemic. Performers from 26 countries will perform in the Ahoy Hall in Rotterdam in front of around 3500 spectators from 9 p.m. The Dutch government had agreed to hold the event in front of a live audience. Up to 200 million viewers will follow the live broadcast on television. Jendrik competes for Germany with the song “I Don’t Feel Hate”. The final takes place under strict conditions: All visitors must have a negative, current Corona test. This also applies to the artists and employees.

Health expert Lauterbach on the ESC: “a wrong picture”

Lauterbach did not know what conclusions should be drawn from the Eurovision Song Contest about how events of this magnitude could be organized in the future. The health expert does not see an opportunity for indoor concerts in the summer. This is too early. On the other hand, he considers outdoor concerts to be possible.

In view of the falling incidence value and the increased vaccination rate *, many people are optimistic. Politicians are also hoping for a summer without a lockdown and with extensive easing. How extensive these will be and to what extent trips can be planned will only become apparent in the coming weeks and months. (at / dpa)