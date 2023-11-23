Thousands of soldiers, planes, and snipers… This is how France prepares for the Olympics

General Christophe Abad, the military governor of Paris who serves as military advisor to the French capital’s police chief, said on Thursday that the bulk of the military force, approximately 10,000 soldiers, will be deployed in the Paris region.

In the sky, the army also plans to deploy Reaper reconnaissance drones and AWACS aircraft to monitor the airspace.

There will also be fighter jets, air refueling planes, helicopters that can carry snipers, and equipment to disable drones, according to the Associated Press.

The security operation during the Olympic Games, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, is considered unprecedented in size for France.