A dozen TGVs were blocked between Dax and Bordeaux on the night of Sunday August 30 to Monday August 31 due to a series of blackouts linked to the power supply. Thousands of travelers are affected.

Monday, August 31, SNCF announced the interruption of traffic “on the Bordeaux Hendaye and Bordeaux Tarbes line until 7 p.m.”. Sunday evening, udozen TGVs have blocked between Dax and Bordeaux, and thousands of passengers are affected.

1:15 am. Still in the train stuck in the middle of the track. Departure from Biarritz at 3:55 p.m. I will spend the whole night with my wife and 2 year old son without food and water.

This is where my son sleeps in full covid

well done @SNCF @ouisncf pic.twitter.com/AyS8mTHDJu – GEN1US (@NormanGenius) August 30, 2020

“A new major power supply fault has just occurred between Dax and Bordeaux and requires a diagnosis and then substantial repairs”, explains SNCF to angry passengers living a difficult night.

@SNCF Seriously after 10 hours of interminable waiting and absolutely no info, food, water (except for some apparently) your solution is to return to Hendaye and spend the night in “dormitories” ?????????? # covid20 ???? #sncfdax #sncf – nastasiadmt (@NastasiaDmt) August 31, 2020

On Sunday August 30 at midday, a first blackout had caused a series of significant delays.



