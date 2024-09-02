An incredible discovery has surprised the world of marine research: thousands of sharks Port Jackson were captured on video sleeping tightly huddled on the ocean floor, creating a veritable “carpet” of sharks. This extraordinary scene was documented thanks to an autonomous aquatic robot equipped with cameras, remotely controlled from a government research vessel.

The Mystery of the Port Jackson Sharks

These marine predatorsknown for their distinctive blunt snouts, have been observed gathering in large numbers in the Beagle Marine Parkthe same place where they were seen six years ago. According to Jacobo Monk, a researcher at the University of Tasmania, “there were thousands of sharks, tightly packed together like a rug lying on the seabed”. Although it is a fascinating scene, Scientists still don’t know why these sharks aggregate in this way.

A behavior that is still to be understood

These shark aggregation sites are not uncommon in the world of marine research, but they remain shrouded in mystery. This time, the team noted that the gathering in Beagle Marine Park It appears to be composed only of females. Even if this segregation sex is common among Port Jackson sharks, especially outside of the breeding season, which is why they find in this specific place it is still unknown.

Monk hypothesized that females they could be there to enjoy a local delicacy, the Scallops Doughboybefore embarking on the long voyage northwards for to lay down eggs. However, many questions remain unanswered, and further research will be needed to fully understand this phenomenon.

The mysterious aggregation of the Port Jackson Sharks on the ocean floor continues to leave scientists without answers, but reminds us how much we still have to discover about the marine world.

If this story has fascinated you, we invite you to follow us on social media to stay up to date on all the latest discoveries and news from the world of science. Leave a comment to let us know what you think and Share the article with who might be interested in this extraordinary underwater adventure. The sea still hides many secrets, let’s explore them together!