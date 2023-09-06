The Americans know for sure: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to travel to Russia this month for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Kim Jong-un rarely leaves his country, he would like to help Russia with weapons and possibly soldiers for the war in Ukraine. “North Korea can make a lot of money from this war.”
#Thousands #security #guards #train #cars #security #Kim #Jongun #Russia #extreme
Mexico’s Supreme Court Decriminalizes Abortion Nationwide
How did you feel about the content of this article?Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico building in Mexico City| Photo:...
Leave a Reply