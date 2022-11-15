Home page politics

Of: Teresa Toth, Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Niklas Kirk, Tim Vincent Dicke, Daniel Dillmann, Tanja Banner, Vincent Büssow, Nail Akkoyun, Lucas Maier

After the liberation of Kherson, President Zelenskyj visits the city. Withdrawal from Russia could be tactical. The news ticker.

Zelenskyj is optimistic in Cherson: “We all feel our victory approaching”

“We all feel our victory approaching” Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 07.15 a.m.: With Moscow’s troops being pushed back out of Kherson, it seems likely that they will be more concentrated in the Donetsk region. This is from the latest investigation update of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) out.

According to the institute, armed forces from Russia had recently announced territorial gains in the Donetsk region. According to the assessment of ISW however, these should not be of any significant magnitude at present.

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers on the east side of the Dnipro

According to the US Department of Defense, after the defeat in Kherson, troops from Russia entrenched themselves on the opposite side of the Dnipro, like the German Press Agency (dpa) writes. “Our current assessment is that they intend to keep this territory under their control,” a Pentagon official told the dpa. He spoke of tens of thousands of Russian fighters.

Ukraine War: Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers on the east bank of the Dnipro. (Archive image) © Libkos/dpa

To what extent and whether this stands in the way of intensification in the Donetsk region cannot yet be foreseen. On Monday (November 14) Ukrainian forces of the Commands SouthRussian troops attacked with artillery on the opposite side of the Dnipro from Cherson and inflicted losses on them.

Withdrawal from Russia “operational pause” – no all-clear

Update from Tuesday, November 15, 6:40 a.m.: Ukraine is recapturing more and more territory that was recently occupied by Russia. For Mykhailo Podoljak, an adviser to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, this is no reason to relax, as he told the Austrian daily The standard said. Podoljak excludes negotiations under the current conditions.

“All Russian officials, including the foreign minister, are not talking about negotiations, but about an operational pause to regroup and restructure,” the presidential adviser said. In order to make negotiations possible, all Russian forces would have to withdraw from Ukraine’s territory, according to Ukraine’s condition, as reported by Podoliak The standard said.

Most recently, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, made it clear that it was up to Ukraine to decide whether and when to enter into negotiations with Russia.

Russia must pay for war damage

+++ 10:36 p.m.: The UN General Assembly on Monday passed a resolution that Russia should pay for war damage caused by its invasion of Ukraine. The resolution calls for Russia to be “held accountable for all violations” of international law and the UN Charter in Ukraine and “to bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including compensation for material and human damage.”

+++ 9.17 p.m.: Russia imposes sanctions on 100 Canadian politicians, scientists, artists and entrepreneurs, like nv reported. Hollywood actor Jim Carrey and writer Margaret Atwood are among them.

Ukraine war: US imposes sanctions

+++ 7.55 p.m.: In response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the US has imposed new sanctions on a number of companies. The US government accuses them of helping Moscow procure weapons and thus supporting the war. Specifically, it is about a Russian company specializing in the manufacture and production of microelectronics and three companies related to the company – in Armenia, Taiwan and Switzerland.

Is Russia suddenly short of missiles in the Ukraine war? (Archive image) © Alexei Druzhinin/dpa

+++ 5:52 p.m.: The head of the US foreign intelligence service CIA, William Burns, met the Russian secret service chief Sergei Narishkin in the Turkish capital Ankara. During the conversation, Burns wanted to warn the head of the Russian foreign intelligence service SWR on Monday about the “consequences of a Russian use of nuclear weapons” in Ukraine, as the US National Security Council said.

+++ 4.33 p.m.: NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed that Ukraine alone will decide on possible peace negotiations with Russia. It is not up to the western partners to urge Ukraine to enter into negotiations. “Only Ukraine decides what conditions are acceptable to them,” Stoltenberg said in The Hague. It is the task of the NATO partners to continue to support the country.

News about the Ukraine war: 377 explosive devices defused

+++ 9.55 a.m.: Chernihiv governor Vyacheslav Tschaus said in a telegram that 377 explosive devices had been defused in the region in the past week. The Chernihiv region, north of Kyiv, was one of the areas Russia attacked from Belarus in February in its failed attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine War: Zelenskyj reports on “atrocities” in Cherson

Update from Monday, November 14, 4:40 a.m.: After the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reported on “atrocities” by the soldiers in the region. “The bodies of those killed were found: civilians and soldiers,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video message on Sunday evening. In the Kherson region, the Russian army committed “the same atrocities” as in other parts of our country that it was able to penetrate.

The Ukrainian head of state announced that “every murderer” would be “found and brought to justice”. 400 Russian “war crimes” have been documented, he added. He did not say whether this figure referred solely to the Cherson region.

Ukraine War: Russia moves troops and builds fortifications around Melitopol

+++ 6.40 p.m.: According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook, the Russian armed forces are moving more troops and building fortifications around Melitopol (Zaporizhia Oblast). According to the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia is reducing the number of troops in the occupied areas of Kakhovka, Tavriysk and Nova Kakhovka (Kherson Oblast).

+++ 4.45 p.m.: after the Army of Ukraine recaptured large parts of Cherson, which was held by Russia, reported Yaroslav Januschewytsch, the governor of the region, with a video message to the population. In the video, the governor asks people not to gather in the center of Kherson.

“The enemy has mined almost everything (in Kherson). Please avoid crowded places,” said Yanuschevych. He also announced that gas supplies would be restored in liberated areas.

Russian army : Spreading misinformation about Putin’s army (from a Russian point of view) or discrediting the Russian army.

: Spreading misinformation about Putin’s army (from a Russian point of view) or discrediting the Russian army. Flag: Insult to coat of arms or flag of Russian Federation.

Insult to coat of arms or flag of Russian Federation. Organizations: Participation in the activities of a so-called undesirable organization.

Participation in the activities of a so-called undesirable organization. Separatism: The endorsement or even the call for speratism.

The endorsement or even the call for speratism. Resistance: Interference with the life of a statesman and calls for extremism.

Interference with the life of a statesman and calls for extremism. Source: pravda.ua

Update from Sunday, November 13, 6:30 a.m.: A few days after the withdrawal of Russian troops, representatives of the Ukrainian regional administration and security bodies returned to the liberated city of Kherson in the south of the country. For example, the police and secret service have already resumed their work in Kherson, said Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych in a video that showed him in the center of the regional capital. One of the main tasks at the moment is to clear the region of mines, according to Januschewych.

First report from Friday, November 11th: Cherson – In the Ukraine war, the defenders apparently managed to retake the city of Cherson. According to the news portal, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense gave this Kyiv Independent known. “Kherson belongs to Ukraine again, our armed forces have entered the city,” said the statement from Kyiv.

The Russian soldiers still in the city were ordered to surrender immediately. This is the only way to prevent your own death. “Any Russian soldier who resists will be destroyed,” the threat read.

Ukraine War News: Kiev’s Artillery Now in Position

Images shared on the short message service Telegram, among others, allegedly showed soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag in the center of Cherson. These images cannot be independently verified. Also today, Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian armed forces had completely withdrawn from Cherson during the Ukraine war.

Cherson is considered a strategically important city in the Ukraine war. By capturing the city on the foothills of the Dnieper River, Kiev’s forces should find it easier to move troops to the south of the country.

In addition, control of Kherson puts Ukrainian artillery within reach of shelling important supply routes for the Russian army, thanks in large part to modern weaponry made available to Kyiv by the West. Only on Thursday did the Pentagon pledge modern weapons systems worth 400 million US dollars from the United States for Ukraine. This should also include ammunition for HIMARS artillery systems. (dil/nak with dpa)