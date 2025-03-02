The streets of Bucharest have hosted on Saturday a massive demonstration in which thousands of supporters of the Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, known for their ultra -nationalist and prorous positions, have demanded the resignation of the Social Democratic Prime Minister, Marcel Ciolacu, whose acting government has drawn a motion of censure presented by the ultra -right.

To the protest, Convened by the Ultra -Right Training Alliance for the Unit of the Romanians (Aur)several tens of thousands of people have come, many of them arriving by bus from other provinces, according to local media.

Protesters have also claimed that the first round is canceled Of the latest presidential elections, in which Georgescu won against all prognosis, while accused of Cioracu of corruption.

Georgescu’s objective is to present himself again as a presidential candidate for the polls, but the Prosecutor’s Office has issued a formal imputation against him – after being arrested on Wednesday by the police – by Six alleged crimesamong them the incitement of actions against the constitutional order or the falsification of information on the funds of their electoral campaign.

The Prosecutor’s Office, who initially op Consider it suspiciousamong other issues, to encourage a fascist or racist organization and promote the cult of suspects of war crimes.

Crimes all similar to those before had motivated a total of 47 records in several districts and that had affected, among other people, Horathiu Potra, a narrow collaborator of Georgescu, who after being interrogated by prosecutors for several hours is now on bail.

Georgescu was the winner against the prognosis of the elections of November 24, but the Constitutional Court annulled the entire process Shortly before the second round and ordered to repeat the elections after detecting possible irregularities in the campaign. Justice must now decide whether to authorize its candidacy for the next vote, within a period that expires on March 15.

In this context, it is up to the Constitutional Court to decide whether Georgescu may appear again as Candidanto in the New elections, whose celebration is scheduled for May 4.