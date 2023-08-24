It’s something. Thousands of road pirates in the province of Utrecht have been fined. And good too!

A message from the police that certainly concerns us. They did a lot of checking last week and thousands of road pirates have been thrown on the receipt. And not only that, some also lost their driver’s licenses.

A total of 44 drivers were allowed to hand in their pink pass because they had driven more than 50 kilometers per hour too fast. Quite a good score for the regional hermandad, who had set up their checkpoints in the province of Utrecht.

Let’s come up with some cold numbers. In the second week of August, the police carried out their checks at 59 places. They did this with radars, lasers and mobile video vehicles.

In total, more than 30,000 drivers were checked. This led to 2842 violations and therefore 44 withdrawals of a driving licence. Indeed, literally thousands of road pirates who were thrown on the receipt.

In most cases, the unlucky ones who have lost their pass do not get it back just like that. First of all, a hefty fine must be paid, but criminal prosecution may also follow.

In addition, they must follow an EMG, which stands for Educational Measure Behavior. Besides the fact that such a course takes a lot of time, you can also bleed financially for it. Such an EMG costs the road pirates between 800 and 1300 euros. Ouch.

Anyway, if you can’s stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen…

